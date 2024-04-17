Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Ansible Blog - Networking - Why do you need network automation in the Hey Hi (AI) world?
Modern life is leading to a permanent state of online connectivity. If you’re reading this article from your cell phone, you already used AI. And it feels almost natural that as soon as you wake up, you open social control media and answer messages. You might be checking emails while eating breakfast, and while you are driving to school or work, you may be listening to podcasts or Spotify.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Join us for OpenShift Commons Gathering at Red Hat Summit, 2024
Community Day and OpenShift Commons Gathering will be held live in Denver, Colorado. As always, our focus is on creating a space for peer-to-peer interactions. This Gathering will focus on Case Studies from and by End Users with production deployments of OpenShift sharing their use cases, insights into their workloads and lessons learned along the way. Topics covered during this Gathering include hybrid cloud infrastructure, cloud-native development, and new Emerging technology initiatives.
-
Pete Zaitcev: Boot management magic in Fedora 39
Problem:After an update to F39, system continues to boot F38 kernelsThe /bin/kernel-install generates entries in /boot/efi/loader/entries instead of /boot/loader/entries. Also, they are in BLS Type 1 format, and not in the legacy GRUB format. So I cannot copy them over.