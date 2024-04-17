today's leftovers
Barry Kauler ☛ QV snapshot deletion
About two weeks ago, I posted about btrfs snapshot management in QV:
https://bkhome.org/news/202404/qv-snapshot-management.html
I have now added deletion of snapshots. There is a new item in the menu: [...]
Open Hardware/Modding
CNX Software ☛ IcyBlue Feather V2 board features Lattice Semi iCE5LP4K FPGA in Adafruit Feather form factor
The IcyBlue Feather V2 from Oak Development Technologies is a powerful and compact dev board that combines the Lattice Semi iCE5LP4K FPGA with the Adafruit Feather form factor. This unique combination allows this FPGA board to be compatible with the Adafruit FeatherWings ecosystem, providing functionalities such as additional GPIOs, displays, connectivity modules, and more.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Fudzilla ☛ Qualcomm joins Canonical's elite circle
Qualcomm is set to join Canonical's "silicon partners," a coveted club that boasts big names like Intel, Nvidia, AMD, and Arm.
This isn't just any old partnership; we're talking about a match made in Silicon Heaven. Qualcomm's getting the golden key to "optimised versions of Ubuntu for its processors." That's right, companies hitching their wagon to Ubuntu on Qualcomm chips are looking at a decade of support and security updates. Talk about a long-term relationship!
The tech streets are whispering that this collaboration will be a game-changer for AI, edge computing, and IoT applications.
Debian Family
Andreas Rönnquist: Status update for Allegro packaging in Debian
I have mailed to a Debian bug on allegro4.4 describing my reasoning
regarding the allegro libraries – in short, allegro4.4 is pretty much
dead upstream, and my interest was basically to keep alex4 (which is
cool) in Debian, but since it migrated to non-free, my interest in
allegro4.4 has waned. So, if anybody would like to still see allegro4.4
in Debian, please step up now and help out. Since it is dead upstream,
my reasoning is that it is better to remove it from Debian if no
maintainer who wants to help steps up.
Graphics Stack
WCCF Tech ☛ AMD RDNA 4 & RDNA 3+ GPUs Receive Updated Support In Linux Graphics Drivers
AMD has added new patches and support for its upcoming RDNA 4 & RDNA 3+ GPUs within the latest Linux graphics drivers. AMD Gears Up To Provide Extensive Support For Future Graphics Lineups Including RDNA 3+ & RDNA 4 For Radeon GPUs
AMD's work towards support for future products on Linux has massively ramped up, especially towards their upcoming RDNA 4 & RDNA 3+ graphics architectures. The firm adopts the IP blocks approach, and from the looks of it, the development is still in progress. Based on this readiness, we are expected to see optimal support at launch for next-gen GPUs.
