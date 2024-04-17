today's leftovers

Qualcomm is set to join Canonical's "silicon partners," a coveted club that boasts big names like Intel, Nvidia, AMD, and Arm.

This isn't just any old partnership; we're talking about a match made in Silicon Heaven. Qualcomm's getting the golden key to "optimised versions of Ubuntu for its processors." That's right, companies hitching their wagon to Ubuntu on Qualcomm chips are looking at a decade of support and security updates. Talk about a long-term relationship!

The tech streets are whispering that this collaboration will be a game-changer for AI, edge computing, and IoT applications.