today's howtos
-
Medium ☛ Best Linux Commands for Entry-Level Linux Users
Here are the top 10 Linux commands for entry-level users, in my personal opinion, each one of us should know these commands and be comfortable with using them.
-
Medium ☛ Introduction Command Linux Part. III
In this case I use Linux Virtual Machine Kali Linux
-
What is Kubernetes, and what does it do?
Kubernetes, often abbreviated as K8s, is an open-source system for managing containerized applications across a cluster of machines. It automates the deployment, scaling, and operations of container applications.