Four months after law enforcement took down AlphV’s leak site and disrupted their operations, AlphV has not recovered.

The damage from law enforcement in December was one factor. Then, in March, a self-described affiliate claimed that AlphV had gotten a $22 million payment from Change Healthcare OPTUM but had taken the money, suspended the affiliate’s account, and kept all the money for themselves. The affiliate claimed that AlphV had locked the target, but it was the affiliate who had exfiltrated the data. The affiliate was quite clear that they still had Change Healthcare’s data.