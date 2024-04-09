This post delves into the impact of Israeli surveillance technologies in Palestine, illustrating how localized instances of its use can have extensive repercussions that pave the way for the widespread acceptance and global adoption of such oppressive practices.

The Noni module, leveraging Qualcomm’s QCA9274/QCA6274 chipsets, provides advanced WiFi-7 connectivity in a versatile M.2 A+E form factor. Designed for a wide spectrum of applications, it operates efficiently across both commercial and industrial temperature ranges, ensuring reliable performance in multiple scenarios.

Pimoroni recently featured the unPhone which is an open hardware and open software IoT development platform based on the ESP32 MCU and targeted at makers and developers. Accompanying the device is a free online book, providing theoretical and practical insights into the unPhone’s features.

Epiq Solutions has announced the introduction of three new software-defined radio (SDR) platforms, the Matchstiq X40 and the Matchstiq G Series, expanding their portfolio of RF analysis solutions. These platforms are engineered to facilitate the integration of AI and ML at the edge of RF spectrum analysis.

SolidRun has just announced the release of the Bedrock R8000. This new fanless Industrial PC is notable for being the first to integrate AMD’s Ryzen Embedded 8000 series processor, targeting applications in Generative AI and AI Inferencing at the edge due to its compatibility with Hailo AI accelerators.

The EndeavourOS ARM branch was initially launched about three and a half years ago and it shipped its first installer with the EndeavourOS Artemis release, allowing users to easily install the Arch Linux-based distro on various ARM-powered single-board computers like the Raspberry Pi or ODROID N2/XU4.

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.