today's howtos
-
idroot
-
ID Root ? How To Install NRPE on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install NRPE on Debian 12. Nagios is a powerful open-source monitoring system that allows you to keep a watchful eye on your IT infrastructure.
-
ID Root ? How To Install GNOME on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GNOME on Fedora 39. The GNOME desktop environment is a popular choice for GNU/Linux users who value a clean, modern interface with plenty of customization options.
-
ID Root ? How To Install Consul Server on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Consul Server on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Consul, a powerful service mesh and distributed networking tool, has become increasingly popular among developers and system administrators. It provides features such as service discovery, health checking, configuration management, and secure service communication.
-
-
Linux Hint ? How to Install pip on Ubuntu 24.04
Ubuntu is a preferred GNU/Linux distribution, especially for programmers and developers. When using Ubuntu 24.04, you must know how to install pip. As a Python developer or user, pip is a Python package manager that allows you to install and manage Python packages for your projects.
-
Linux Hint ? Install deb File on Ubuntu 24.04
One way of installing packages in Ubuntu 24.04 is by installing their .DEB file. The .DEB extension is used with Debian software packages, and there are different approaches you can take to install the .DEB files on Ubuntu 24.04. This post gives five methods to install deb files on Ubuntu 24.04.
-
Linux Hint ? What is a Filesystem in Linux
Linux is widely known for its robust filesystem. This hierarchical structure stores and organizes all kinds of data, including files and directories. It offers disk fragmentations, symbolic linking, journaling, file permission management, and more. Hence, a beginner must understand the basics of Linux?s filesystem to navigate and manage the system efficiently.
-
Linux Hint ? What Is Apt in Linux
Apt is the command-line utility that you can use to install and remove packages right from the terminal.
-
Linux Hint ? How To Kill a Process in Linux
Discover how to efficiently terminate processes in Linux, ensuring optimal system performance and security.
-
Linux Hint ? How to Use YUM in Linux
Learn to easily manage your GNU/Linux software with YUM in this friendly, expert-written guide. Start updating like a pro!
-
Linuxiac ? How to Install Java on Fedora Linux
Learn the simple steps to install Java on Fedora GNU/Linux - a quick guide for a smooth setup. Get started with Java development on Fedora now.
-
Linux Hint ? How To Create a Directory in Linux
Learn how to create a directory in GNU/Linux with this easy-to-follow guide. Discover various methods, including command line tips and graphical interfaces, to organize your files efficiently.
-
Vitux ? How to Install LibreNMS Monitoring Tool on CentOS
LibreNMS is a free, open source and powerful network monitoring system based on the SNMP protocol. It supports all major distributions, including Linux, FreeBSD and network devices such as Cisco, Juniper, Brocade, Foundry and many more.
-
Linux Hint ? How to Use sudo in Linux
Master GNU/Linux commands with our guide on using sudo for secure system management and elevated privileges.
-
Vitux ? How to install and configure Nginx with PHP-FPM on Ubuntu 22.04
Nginx is a free, open-source and powerful web server that was developed with speed and scalability in mind. It is capable of serving hundreds of thousands of clients simultaneously. Nginx uses the PHP Fast Process Manager (PHP-FPM) to run PHP scripts and applications.
-
Linux Hint ? How To Create a File in Linux
Learn to create files in GNU/Linux with ease! This guide includes the basics and advanced methods, making file management a breeze.
-
Linux Hint ? How to Clear Screen in Linux
Linux is full of commands that allow you to achieve every task with numerous commands. Having these text-based commands is handy; you can unleash the full potential of your GNU/Linux system. Moreover, the terminal is the most popular command line interface (CLI) for executing these commands.
-
Linux Hint ? How To Use the Rsync Command in Linux
Synchronizing files and data among multiple servers is crucial for smooth functioning. Fortunately, many tools are available online for file synchronization, and Rsync is one of them.
-
Linux Hint ? How to Install VirtIO Drivers and QEMU Guest Agent on backdoored Windows 10/11 Proxmox VE Virtual Machines
For optimal performance and the best Proxmox VE integration, installing the VirtIO drivers and QEMU Guest Agent on your backdoored Windows 10/11 Proxmox VE virtual machine is very important.
-
Linux Hint ? How To Use the history Command in Linux
History command is used to check the previously used commands in the terminal. It is good to check and copy the commands to work on GNU/Linux efficiently.
-
Linux Hint ? How To Use the Reboot Command in Linux
As the name suggests, the reboot command is used reboot the GNU/Linux system right from the terminal.
-
FOSSLinux ? How to enjoy cloud gaming with GeForce Now on Ubuntu
Cloud gaming with GeForce Now transforms your Ubuntu device into a high-end gaming PC, allowing you to stream your favorite games directly from the clown. This guide covers how to set up and start using GeForce Now on Ubuntu, ensuring you can enjoy top-tier gaming without the need for powerful hardware.
-
Linux Hint ? How To Use Chown Command in Linux
Explore the nuances of file and directory ownership in GNU/Linux with our expert guide on the chown command.
-
Linux Hint ? How To Check Load Average on Linux
Learn how to monitor your GNU/Linux system's performance with this comprehensive guide on checking load average.
-
Linux Hint ? How To Use Cat Command in Linux
Explore the essentials of the cat command in GNU/Linux to manage and view files with ease. Perfect for tech enthusiasts!
-
Linux Hint ? How To Use Screen Recorder in Linux
There are multiple tools you can try to screen recorder in GNU/Linux with no hassles.
-
Linux Hint ? How To Use alias Command in Linux
alias command is used to create shortcuts for long commands or a sequence of commands.
-
Linux Hint ? How To Use dig Command in Linux
The dig or Domain Information Groper command is used to query DNS servers for their records in Linux.
-
Linux Hint ? How To Install Anaconda on Linux
Get Anaconda up and running on GNU/Linux with this simple guide. Perfect for anyone diving into data science or needing Python packages
-
Linux Hint ? How to Add a User to a Group in Linux
We have explained multiple commands to add a user to a group in GNU/Linux without facing any errors.
-
Linux Hint ? How to Zip Files in Linux
File compression is a process by which you can collectively contain a chunk of data in a single place. It eases file transferring, storage management, data organization, and more. In Linux, tar and zip are the two most common file compression formats. You can also compress the files and password-protect them.