Free Programs and Programming
-
15 Best Video Conferencing Software for GNU/Linux in 2024
In our daily life technology like video conferencing has become an essential part of connecting both personally and professionally. With the increasing popularity of Linux
-
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
-
Document Foundation ☛ Community Member Monday: Adam Seskunas
Tell us a bit about yourself! My name is Adam Seskunas and I currently live in San Diego, California. In my free time I enjoy outdoor activities, hiking, backpacking in the Sierra, rock climbing and surfing with my daughter Sofia.
-
-
Programming/Development
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Insights into students’ attitudes to using AI tools in programming education
A recent research seminar helps teachers think about how their students might interact with AI tools, and how to support them best to learn.
-
Google ☛ Introducing Jpegli: A New JPEG Coding Library [Ed: Screwing with already widely implemented standards to "Extend" the Web]
The internet has changed the way we live, work, and communicate. However, it can turn into a source of frustration when pages load slowly. At the heart of this issue lies the encoding of images. To improve on this, we are introducing Jpegli, an advanced JPEG coding library that maintains high backward compatibility while offering enhanced capabilities and a 35% compression ratio improvement at high quality compression settings.
-
LWN ☛ Introducing Jpegli: A New JPEG Coding Library (Google Open Source Blog)
The Surveillance Giant Google Open Source Blog is carrying an
announcement for a new JPEG library called "Jpegli". There are a
number of advantages claimed, including: [...]
-