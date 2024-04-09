Kernel/Linux Leftovers
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Discord Overlay for Linux adds PulseAudio / PipeWire integration
Discover Overlay, an open source Discord Overlay for Linux has a new release available with v0.7.3 adding in some useful new features.
-
Collabora ☛ New unixfd plugin in GStreamer 1.24
GStreamer 1.24 was recently released, and with it came with a new plugin to help separate pipelines into different processes.
-
[Old] LWN ☛ The kdbuswreck
Some observers have portrayed the opposition to kdbus as a front in the systemd wars, the intent being to obstruct its merging and set back the perceived systemd agenda. There have been a few messages mentioning systemd and expressing a lack of trust in its developers, but that has been the smallest part of the conversation; it can be safely disregarded. That is not where the serious objections come from.