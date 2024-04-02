Massive Data Breach at AT&T
Security Week ☛ AT&T Says Data on 73 Million Customers Leaked on Dark Web
According to the telecommunications giant, the data set appears to be from 2019 or earlier, impacting approximately 7.6 million current AT&T account holders and approximately 65.4 million former account holders.
Dallas, Texas-based AT&T used the Easter holiday weekend to quietly share the update on data that surfaced on the dark web roughly two weeks ago.
New York Times ☛ AT&T Passcodes for Millions Are Reset After Leak of Customer Records
The company said that “information varied by customer and account,” but that it may have included a person’s full name, email address, mailing address, phone number, Social Security number, date of birth, AT&T account number and passcode.
In addition to those 7.6 million customers, 65.4 million former account holders were also affected.
More than two years after a breach, AT&T resets account passcodes after customer records leak online
Current and former AT&T customers would have every right to feel infuriated with AT&T. In 2021, when data were first put up for sale on BreachForums by “ShinyHunters,” AT&T denied that the data came from their system or that they had had any breach. They did not rule out that it was customer data that came from a vendor’s system, but never seemed to follow up by contacting all vendors and then reporting back to the public on any findings. For their part, the threat actors never did say where or how they had obtained the data.