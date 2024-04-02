Security and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation Leftovers
TechRadar ☛ Best Linux firewall of 2024
A dedicated firewall is the first line of defense when it comes to cybersecurity, intended to prevent unauthorized intrusion by providing a guarded perimeter between the internet and your computer or IT network.
LinuxSecurity ☛ Linux Kernel 'Make-Me-Root' Flaw Threatens Popular Distros
In the world of open-source software , security vulnerabilities can have widespread consequences. The recent publication of a GNU/Linux privilege-escalation proof-of-concept exploit has sent shockwaves through the GNU/Linux community, demanding the immediate attention of GNU/Linux admins, infosec professionals, internet security enthusiasts, and sysadmins.
SANS ☛ Checking CSV Files, (Sun, Mar 31st)
Update: David Kee Crees, aka “DR32,” in U.S. custody, trial scheduled for August
In September 2022, DataBreaches reported that Australian national David Kee Crees was going to be extradited from Australia to the U.S. to stand trial on hacking charges. Crees, now 25, has used a number of aliases. DataBreaches had first known him back when he was calling himself “Abdilo,” but he was also known as “DR32,” “Notavirus,” “Surivaton,” and “Grey Hat Mafia’s Bitch.”
Crees made his first appearance in federal court in Denver, Colorado on February 8, 2024. He is being represented by Richard L. Tegtmeier of Sherman & Howard. In a subsequent hearing on February 13, the government sought his detention while awaiting trial, and the defense did not object. Crees is being detained at FCI-Englewood, a low-security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum-security satellite camp and a detention center. The terms of his detention are not publicly available on the docket. DataBreaches emailed the prison to ask if he will have access to the internet while in detention awaiting trial. In January 2023, The Advertiser reported that the microchips in his hands had caused security problems within the Australian prison that resulted in his being detained in a high-security prison there. DataBreaches does not know whether he still has microchips in his hands.
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation
Bleeping Computer ☛ DinodasRAT malware targets Linux servers in espionage campaign [Ed: Not a "linux" issue; if some hole lets malware be installed, or a person adds malware, that's not Linux allowing it]
Security researchers have observed Red Hat and Ubuntu systems being attacked by a Linux version of the DinodasRAT (also known as XDealer) that may have been operating since 2022.
Security Affairs ☛ DinodasRAT Linux variant targets users worldwide [Ed: They say "Linux variant"; this also runs on Windows]
A Linux variant of the DinodasRAT backdoor used in attacks against users in China, Taiwan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan, researchers from Kaspersky warn.
LinuxSecurity ☛ Linux Version of DinodasRAT Raises Serious Security Concerns [Ed: Distracts from the actual culprit by saying "Linux"]
A GNU/Linux version of the multi-platform backdoor malware called DinodasRAT has been spotted in cyberattacks across several countries. The malware, also known as XDealer, is a C++-based threat that can harvest sensitive data from compromised systems.
