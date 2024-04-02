Security and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation Leftovers

In September 2022, DataBreaches reported that Australian national David Kee Crees was going to be extradited from Australia to the U.S. to stand trial on hacking charges. Crees, now 25, has used a number of aliases. DataBreaches had first known him back when he was calling himself “Abdilo,” but he was also known as “DR32,” “Notavirus,” “Surivaton,” and “Grey Hat Mafia’s Bitch.”

Crees made his first appearance in federal court in Denver, Colorado on February 8, 2024. He is being represented by Richard L. Tegtmeier of Sherman & Howard. In a subsequent hearing on February 13, the government sought his detention while awaiting trial, and the defense did not object. Crees is being detained at FCI-Englewood, a low-security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum-security satellite camp and a detention center. The terms of his detention are not publicly available on the docket. DataBreaches emailed the prison to ask if he will have access to the internet while in detention awaiting trial. In January 2023, The Advertiser reported that the microchips in his hands had caused security problems within the Australian prison that resulted in his being detained in a high-security prison there. DataBreaches does not know whether he still has microchips in his hands.