today's howtos
Linux Hint ☛ How to Add a backdoored Windows SMB/CIFS Share as Storage on Proxmox VE
You can add/mount an SMB/CIFS share from your backdoored Windows OS or NAS device on Proxmox VE as storage for storing ISO images, container images, VM disk images, backups, etc. In this article, I am going to show you how to add a backdoored Windows SMB/CIFS share on Proxmox VE as storage.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Export VMware Workstation Pro Virtual Machines in OVF/OVA Format
VMware Workstation Pro virtual machines can be exported and imported back into VMware Workstation Pro on other computers or other hypervisor programs such as Proxmox VE, KVM/QEMU/libvirt, XCP-ng, etc. VMware Workstation Pro virtual machines can be exported in OVF and OVA formats. OVF: The full form of OVF is Open Virtualization Format. The main goal […]
H2S Media ☛ How to install Kooha ScreenRecoder on Ubuntu Linux
If you don’t like Ubuntu’s default Gnome screen recorder tool, try Kooha on your system. Here, we learn the steps using Flatpak to install Kooha on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04, 20.04, or any other version you are using including GNU/Linux Mint and Debian.
Erika Rowland ☛ I created a little webring in Gleam
Recently, my friends have been building cool web 1.0 features for their websites, such as this hit counter. Inspired by web 1.0, I decided to create a web ring for me and my friends.
University of Toronto ☛ The Prometheus scrape interval mistake people keep making
Prometheus gathers metrics by scraping metrics exporters every so often, which means that it has a concept of the scrape interval, how frequently it should scrape a metrics source (a target). Prometheus also has recording rules and alerting rules, both of which have to be evaluated every so often; these also have an evaluation interval. Every so often, someone shows up on the Prometheus mailing list to say, more or less, 'I have a source of metrics that only updates every half hour, so I set my scrape interval to half an hour and everything went mysteriously wrong'.