Debian: Spellchecking, Noi & Imaginer in Debian-Derived SparkyLinux
Niels Thykier: Language Server for Debian: Spellchecking
This is my third update on writing a language server for Debian packaging files, which aims at providing a better developer experience for Debian packagers.
Lets go over what have done since the last report.
Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ Noi & Imaginer
There are new applications available for Sparkers: Noi & Imaginer What is Noi? A chatboot GUI application with support for ChatGPT, Claude, Bard, Poe, Perplexity, Copilot, HuggingChat, Pi, Coze and YOU.