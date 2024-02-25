Unifont 15.1.05 and GNU libunistring-1.2 Released

24 February 2024 Unifont 15.1.05 is now available. This release adds the 222 CJK Unified Ideographs Extension D glyphs (U+2B740..U+2B81D) and 335 Plane 2 and Plane 3 common Cantonese ideographs, as well as other additions amounting to almost 600 ideograph additions, from Boris Zhang, Yzy32767, and others. This release also replaces the Hangul blocks outside the Hangul Syllables range with new glyphs from Ho-seok Ee that are now consistent with the style of the Hangul Syllables glyphs.

Other minor changes are also included. Details are in the ChangeLog file.