Programming Leftovers
-
Rlang ☛ tidyAML: Now supporting gee models
I am happy to announce that a new version of tidyAML is now available on CRAN. This version includes support for gee models.
-
Medevel ☛ MovieGo: The Ultimate Golang Library for Video Editing
MovieGo is a powerful Golang library developed specifically for video editing purposes. With its extensive range of features and functionalities, MovieGo aims to streamline and simplify the process of video editing.
-
Medevel ☛ Devilbox is an open-source PHP development environment, replacing LAMP, MAMP, and XAMPP
The Devilbox is an advanced and highly customizable PHP stack that is dockerized and fully supports LAMP and MEAN. It seamlessly runs on all major platforms.
Based on Docker, Devilbox allows developers to run multiple development environments concurrently.
-
Python
-
Medevel ☛ MoviePy: Simply Edit Video Files with Python
MoviePy is a Python library for video editing, offering features such as cutting, concatenations, video compositing, and custom effects. It supports various audio and video formats and runs on Windows, Mac, and GNU/Linux with Python 3.6+.
-
Medevel ☛ Edit and create videos directly within your Python code using Movis.
Movis is a powerful Python-based engine specifically developed to streamline and enhance video production tasks. With this innovative library, users are empowered to effortlessly create professional-quality videos across a diverse range of genres and styles.
-