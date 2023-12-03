Coverage of Applications for GNU/Linux (or Free Software)
-
Best Free and Open Source Software: November 2023 Updates
November 2023 updates to the largest compilation of recommended free and open source software available for Linux.
-
Vega is a new free and open-source video editing app that is currently a work in progress
Vega is an innovative and highly customizable video editing application that is being actively developed and improved by a dedicated team of developers. It offers a wide range of powerful features and tools, allowing users to create professional-looking videos with ease.
-
10 Open-source Self-hosted RSS feed Readers
A self-hosted web-based RSS feed reader is a software application that allows users to aggregate and read content from multiple websites in one place.
-
18 Well-Established and Time-Honored Content Management Systems (CMS) that were unable to rival WordPress
WordPress is a widely popular content management system (CMS) known for its simplicity, flexibility, and extensive plugin ecosystem. It was first released in 2003 and quickly gained traction due to its user-friendly interface and easy installation process.
-
Reel Cool: Unleash Your Reel Video Editing Creativity with Ease!
What is Reel Cool? Reel Cool is a fantastic in-browser video editing software that provides users with a seamless and enjoyable experience. Our primary goal was to create a video editing tool that not only delivers exceptional results but also ensures that you don't need a high-performance computer to use
-
koalixCRM is an open-source Python CRM and ERP based on Django
KoalixCRM is an open-source Python CRM and ERP based on Django. It offers features such as managing contacts, products, documents, projects, tasks, and work, as well as double-entry accounting and access rights adjustment. It provides a simple and beautiful user interface, high-quality output documents, and can be hosted in the
-
Stitcher is a Free Photo Stitching Script
Stitcher is a simple photo stitching tool. It allows you to select multiple images, combine them into a video, and preview the generated video within the application.