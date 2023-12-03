today's leftovers
Fedora
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra & RelEng Update – Week 48 2023
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. It also contain updates for CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team as the CPE initiatives are in most cases tied to I&R work.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Scarlett Gately Moore: KDE neon and snaps, Debian Weekly report.
While the winter sets in, I have been mostly busy following up on job leads and applying to anything and everything. Something has to stick… I am trying! Even out of industry.
This weeks main focus was getting involved and familiar with Debian rust-packaging. It is really quite different from other teams! I was successful and the MR is https://salsa.debian.org/rust-team/debcargo-conf/-/merge_requests/566 if anyone on the rust team can take a gander, I will upload when merged. I will get a few more under my belt next week now that I understand the process.
GNOME Desktop/GTK
This Week in GNOME ☛ Felix Häcker: #124 Fixes and Improvements
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from November 24 to December 01.
WINE
Hackaday ☛ Wine Is For Windows And Darling Is For MacOS
Wine has become a highly optimized and useful piece of software for those that live in Linux, but occasionally need to walk on the Windows side. In case you’d wondered, there’s a similar tool for when you need to run a MacOS program in your Linux environment. Enter Darling, the translation layer you’ve needed all along.
