EuroLinux 9.3 released

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 19, 2023



On November 14, 2023, we released version 9.3 of the EuroLinux operating system. EuroLinux 9.3 repositories have been expanded to include Redis 7, Nodejs 20 and Java 21 OpenJDK, GCC Toolset 13. Updated toolsets: Rust v1.71, Go v1.20 and LLVM v16, GCC 11.4. The Linux kernel has been updated to version 5.14.0-362. Since version 8.3, the EuroLinux operating system is offered in an Open Core model - both as a paid subscription and free of charge. Customers and the community get access to the software at the same time, in the same version and in the same repositories.

