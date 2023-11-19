Oracle Linux 9 Update 3 is now generally available, as expected!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 19, 2023



Oracle is pleased to announce Oracle Linux 9 Update 3, the latest version of the premier enterprise operating system for distributed computing environments. Oracle Linux 9 Update 3 delivers on Oracle's commitment to open source and keeping Linux free and open while providing binary compatibility to help ensure applications run without disruption. Oracle Linux sources, binaries, ISOs, and errata remain unrestricted and freely available from the Oracle Linux yum server.

Oracle Linux 9 Update 3 for the 64-bit Intel and AMD (x86_64) and 64-bit Arm (aarch64) platforms is now generally available. This release continues to be application binary compatible with the corresponding Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 Update 3 release, as has been the case since the first release in 2006. Oracle Linux 9 Update 3 ships with the newest Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 7 Update 2 (UEK R7U2) and Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK) packages.

Read on