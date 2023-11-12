Windows TCO Leftovers
Tom's Hardware ☛ China's Largest Bank Forced to Settle Trades by USB Stick After Ransomware Attack
China's ICBC is the world's largest bank, and it was hit with ransomware earlier this week.
Security Week ☛ Ransomware Attack on China’s Biggest Bank Disrupts Treasury Market Trades, Reports Say
A ransomware attack on China’s biggest bank, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Financial Services, disrupts Treasury market trades.
Security Week ☛ 1.3 Million Maine Residents Impacted by MOVEit Hack
The State of Maine says the personal information of 1.3 million individuals was compromised in the MOVEit attack.
Bleeping Computer ☛ Microsoft shares temp fix for broken backdoored Windows Server 2022 VMs
Microsoft publicly acknowledged a known issue causing backdoored Windows Server 2022 virtual machine (VM) blue screens and boot failures on VMware ESXi hosts.