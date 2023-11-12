OBS Studio 30 Released with Support for Intel QSV H264, HEVC, and AV1 on Linux
Highlights of OBS Studio 30 include support for Intel QSV (Quick Sync Video) H264, HEVC, and AV1 on Linux, WHIP/WebRTC output, HDR playback support for DeckLink output, 10-bit capture support for DeckLink devices, as well as YouTube Live Control Panel when streaming to YouTube.
This release also introduces a new “Safe Mode” that will let you run the app without third-party plugins, scripting, and websockets. The “Safe Mode” will be prompted to the user when an improper shutdown is detected, for troubleshooting purposes, but it can also be manually activated from the “Help” menu.