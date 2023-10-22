Libre Arts - Weekly-ish recap — 22 October 2023
Week highlights: new releases of LightZone, OSPRay, and Ardour, exciting changes coming to Krita.
A huge amount of changes lately come from Daniel Boles and Tavmjong Bah, both working on the GTK4 port of the program. Meanwhile the rest of the team is getting ready to release 1.3.1 with bugfixes.
Dmitry Kazakov started redesigning transform masks so that animation keyframes for them wouldn’t be deleted on undo. This bug made animated transform masks pretty much unusable, so this is a kind of a big deal.