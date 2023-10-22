Needless to say, fighting for the protection of encryption is a topic for us 365 days a year. But we want to use this day to reflect on some of the efforts we have initiated or supported in 2023 to ensure access to encryption and push back against government efforts that seek to undermine it - from signing letters and supporting ally organizations on a number of advocacy and awareness campaigns to expanding our outreach and training efforts or localizing educational content.

Libre Arts - Weekly-ish recap — 22 October 2023

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 22, 2023



Week highlights: new releases of LightZone, OSPRay, and Ardour, exciting changes coming to Krita.

A huge amount of changes lately come from Daniel Boles and Tavmjong Bah, both working on the GTK4 port of the program. Meanwhile the rest of the team is getting ready to release 1.3.1 with bugfixes.

Dmitry Kazakov started redesigning transform masks so that animation keyframes for them wouldn’t be deleted on undo. This bug made animated transform masks pretty much unusable, so this is a kind of a big deal.

