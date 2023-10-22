The Dinner Table Talk at Internet Relay Chat (IRC)
THE IRC community replaces what used to be the "Forums" back when we used Drupal (until summer of 2022). A month ago we finally converted all the forum pages into static pages and threw away Drupal. It had been planned for years already.
IRC is a real-time communication protocol with many hundreds if not thousands of applications offering full support. There are some internal or offbeat discussions going on in our IRC channel, so feel free to join at any time. █