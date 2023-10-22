Needless to say, fighting for the protection of encryption is a topic for us 365 days a year. But we want to use this day to reflect on some of the efforts we have initiated or supported in 2023 to ensure access to encryption and push back against government efforts that seek to undermine it - from signing letters and supporting ally organizations on a number of advocacy and awareness campaigns to expanding our outreach and training efforts or localizing educational content.

Congratulations to Canonical Ltd. and Free Software community for the release of Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur! It is released on Thursday 12 October 2023 or simply six months after the previous version 23.04 on April. We presented here a compilation of all download links including the Official Flavors, mirrors, and torrents. Let's download and empower our computer, laptop and server with Ubuntu.

The Dinner Table Talk at Internet Relay Chat (IRC)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 22, 2023



THE IRC community replaces what used to be the "Forums" back when we used Drupal (until summer of 2022). A month ago we finally converted all the forum pages into static pages and threw away Drupal. It had been planned for years already.

IRC is a real-time communication protocol with many hundreds if not thousands of applications offering full support. There are some internal or offbeat discussions going on in our IRC channel, so feel free to join at any time. █