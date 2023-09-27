Kernel: History, Etnaviv NPU, composefs 1.0, and eBPF
Linux History: a Look Back at 3 Decades of Linux (Infographic)
So, here’s the history of Linux in written form: 1991 August – the Linux kernel is announced Linus Torvalds, 21 years old at the time, announced that he is developing Linux.
Tomeu Vizoso: Etnaviv NPU update 7: Summer is over
With the kids back in school I have been able to work on the Vivante VIP NPU driver full-time during the two weeks after the last update, with quite some work coming out of the pipeline: [...]
Alexander Larsson: Announcing composefs 1.0
As of Linux 6.6-rc1, which contains the overlayfs fs-verity support, all the kernel changes that was required for composefs are upstream. This allows us to finalize the composefs image format and give guarantees of its future stability.
Pitfalls of relying on eBPF for security monitoring (and some solutions)
By Artem Dinaburg eBPF (extended Berkeley Packet Filter) has emerged as the de facto Linux standard for security monitoring and endpoint observability. It is used by technologies such as BPFTrace, Cilium, Pixie, Sysdig, and Falco due to its low overhead and its versatility.