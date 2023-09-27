Applications Leftovers
A Linux App to Track Movies & TV Shows You Want to Watch
Ticketbooth is a neat Linux app with one purpose: to help you keep track of the Movies and TV shows you want to watch.
Let Tube Archivist organize your YouTube collection
Tube Archivist indexes videos or entire channels from YouTube in order to download them with the help of the yt-dlp tool.
8 Best Free and Open Source Linux Geometry Software
Typically geometry software covers a wide range of application areas, including pure Euclidean and non-Euclidean geometry, computer-aided design, and computational kinematics.
Cozy: Linux Audiobook Player You’ve Been Waiting For
Explore Cozy, the ultimate audiobook player for GNOME desktop. Import, organize, and listen to your audiobook collection seamlessly with advanced features.
OnionMedia X
There is a new application available for Sparkers: OnionMedia X What is OnionMedia X? OnionMedia X is a free media converter and downloader. It converts and downloads videos and music quickly and easily. It downloads multiple videos and audios at the same time from many platforms with just a click.
USBImager – cross-platform disk image writer
USBImager is a very simple GUI application that writes compressed disk images to USB drives.>
16 Best Free and Open Source Linux Time Tracking Software
Time tracking software is a type of computer software that records time spent on tasks. This category of software can enable users to run billing reports, and prepare invoices for clients.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Office
Microsoft Office, or simply Office, is a family of client software, server software, and services developed by Microsoft. What are the best free and open source alternatives?
7 Best Free and Open Source GUI Batch Renamers
A batch renamer lets you renames files and folders without having to click on every single file individually. Here's some open source goodies.
SNS and filesystem-check fixes
I haven't posted to the blog for a few days, so this is a catchup.
Discussion of Easy 5.5.2 is here:
A bug reported by Alfons and nnriyer, is that SNS is not detecting the wifi interface. I posted the reason to the above forum thread.
Open Source ERP: 9 Systems for 2023
What is an Open Source ERP? ERP is an abbreviation for “Enterprise resource planning”. They are software systems used to do the work that the company needs from day to day. You can think of it as the software responsible for managing the company’s activities.