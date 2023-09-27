Leap Micro 5.5 reaches Beta, Leap Micro 5.3 soon to be EOL
A new version of the modern lightweight host operating system Leap Micro 5.5 just entered the Beta of its development.
A quick transition to a Release Candidate (RC) expected and the General Availability (GA) slated for the first half of October.
One of the standout features of Leap Micro 5.5 is its SELinux enhancements. Security-Enhanced Linux (SELinux) has received a significant boost; It brings podman-docker and hyper-v support for AArch64 for a more robust and secure computing experience for users.
In tandem with this exciting update, it’s important to note that Leap Micro 5.3 is nearing its End of Life (EOL). As soon as Leap Micro 5.5 makes its official debut, Leap Micro 5.3 will be retired. Users of Leap Micro 5.3 are strongly advised to consider upgrading to either Leap Micro 5.4 or the upcoming 5.5 release. This ensures access to the latest features, security enhancements, and ongoing support.