news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Cyble Inc ☛ Nmap 7.96 Released: Faster Scans And Enhanced Features
The Nmap Project has officially launched the highly anticipated Nmap 7.96, bringing a wealth of new features, performance upgrades, and bug fixes to the popular network scanning tool. As a fundamental utility for network discovery and security auditing, Nmap has been a go-to solution for security professionals, and version 7.96 makes it even more powerful.
-
GreyCoder ☛ The Best Free Media Converters (Images, Videos, Audio and eBooks) - GreyCoder
Below are free apps that easily convert different media types: images, eBooks, videos, and audio files: [...]
-
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #25.19: sudo-rs, Terminal Makeover, Kazam 2.0, Mission Center and More GNU/Linux Stuff
Rust is slowly becoming the cilantro of software—either you sprinkle it everywhere, or you’re doing it wrong! 🌿💻
-
Linux Handbook ☛ I Created a Better Way to Navigate Than the Classic cd Command
LHB community member Guillaume shared why he created an alternative to the cd command and how it works.
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
University of Toronto ☛ In Apache, using OIDC instead of SAML makes for easier testing
In my earlier installment, I wrote about my views on the common Apache modules for SAML and OIDC authentication, where I concluded that OpenIDC was generally easier to use than Mellon (for SAML). Recently I came up with another reason to prefer OIDC, one sufficiently strong enough that we converted one of our remaining Mellon uses over to OIDC. The advantage is that OIDC is easier to test if you're building a new version of your web server under another name.
-
Falkon 25.04.1 Release notes
A bugfix release for Falkon containing crash fix, general fix and wayland fixes.
-
Chromium
-
Google ☛ Fighting Unwanted Notifications with Machine Learning in Chrome
Notifications in Chrome are a useful feature to keep up with updates from your favorite sites. However, we know that some notifications may be spammy or even deceptive. We’ve received reports of notifications diverting you to download suspicious software, tricking you into sharing personal information or asking you to make purchases on potentially fraudulent online store fronts.
-
-
-
Education
-
Martin Chang ☛ First time at FOSDEM
Arrived at ULB via tram. For me, a conference is mostly a networking event so I just hangs around the booths. Took a short while to figure out which building is where (the map is great, just still needs some time to map it to the real world). I was mostly walking around and visting stands. LOTS of fun and new projects. There's even "Fuck off Google" stuck onto a trash bin. Not sure if it's a FOSDEM only thing or ULB has that 356 days of the year.
-
Pro Publica ☛ Columbia U Will Pay $750M to Survivors of OB-GYN Robert Hadden
Columbia University has agreed to a $750 million settlement with 576 patients of a former doctor who sexually abused them while working at the school.
In 2023, a ProPublica investigation, published with New York Magazine, revealed how Columbia had ignored women, undermined prosecutors and ultimately protected a predator. Obstetrician-gynecologist Robert Hadden worked at the university for 20 years despite decades of complaints about him.
-