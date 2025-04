news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 30, 2025



Quoting: Oshin OS is an Arch Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

Oshin OS is an Arch Linux-based free, safe, and open-source operating system for your kids and yourself, that allows you to stay safe in the world of technology without compromising on your daily requirements.

Oshin OS will operate to ensure your safety, comfort, accessibility, and exploration opportunities.