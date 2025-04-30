Best Free and Open Source Software

The popular Syrian artist and meme creator Saint Hoax, who has millions of Instagram followers, defines a meme as a piece of media that is repurposed to deliver a cultural, social or political expression, mainly through humour.

Memes are widely known as conduits for cultural conversations and an opportunity to participate in internet trends. Even if you’re not addicted to the net, you’ve probably participated in a meme trend, knowingly or not. Internet memes manifest in a variety of formats, including images, videos, GIFs, and other viral content.

This roundup showcases a few command-line tools which let you generate memes in your terminal. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.