news
Best Free and Open Source Software
-
4 Fun Free and Open Source Meme Generation Tools - LinuxLinks
The popular Syrian artist and meme creator Saint Hoax, who has millions of Instagram followers, defines a meme as a piece of media that is repurposed to deliver a cultural, social or political expression, mainly through humour.
Memes are widely known as conduits for cultural conversations and an opportunity to participate in internet trends. Even if you’re not addicted to the net, you’ve probably participated in a meme trend, knowingly or not. Internet memes manifest in a variety of formats, including images, videos, GIFs, and other viral content.
This roundup showcases a few command-line tools which let you generate memes in your terminal. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Forms - LinuxLinks
Microsoft Forms is a web-based application that lets you design and analyse online forms, surveys, quizzes, and polls.
Forms is proprietary software. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
NFO Viewer is a viewer for NFO files - LinuxLinks
NFO Viewer is a simple viewer for NFO files, which are “ASCII” art in the CP437 codepage.
The advantages of using NFO Viewer instead of a text editor are preset font and encoding settings, automatic window size and clickable hyperlinks.
This is free and open source software.
StarRocks is a high-performance analytical database - LinuxLinks
StarRocks is a query engine for sub-second, ad-hoc analytics both on and off the data lakehouse. It eliminates the need for denormalization and adapts to your use cases, without having to move your data or rewrite SQL.
This is free and open source software.
Shaarli is a minimalist, super fast, database-free, bookmarking service - LinuxLinks
Shaarli is a minimalist link sharing service that you can install on your own server. It is designed to be personal (single-user), fast and handy.
Cerberus Testing is a low-code test automation platform - LinuxLinks
The platform allows the creation of automated testcases through an easy to use web interface without any need for development skills – automated tests implementation and management now becomes available for all elements of the development, quality and business teams.
Group and organize your testcases in campaigns, schedule them or trigger them in CI/CD pipelines through Jenkins/Gitlab/Bitbucket connectors and receive notifications by email or Slack.
This is free and open source software.
Actionsflow automates developers' workflows based on GitHub actions - LinuxLinks
Actionsflow helps you automate workflows – it’s a free IFTTT/Zapier alternative for developers.
With Actionsflow you can connect your favorite apps, data, and APIs, receive notifications of actions as they occur, sync files, collect data, and more. Its implementation is based on GitHub actions, and you use a YAML file to build your workflows. The configuration format is the same as GitHub actions, which makes it easy for you to get going if you’ve explored GitHub actions before. You can also use any GitHub actions as your job’s steps.
This is free and open source software.
AUDio MEasurement System - oscilloscope and spectrum analyzer - LinuxLinks
AUDio MEasurement System is a multi-platform system for audio measurement through a sound card in the PC. It contains: generator, oscilloscope, audio spectrum analyzer (FFT) and frequency sweep plot.
This is free and open source software.