How to Download and Install Veeam Agent for Linux
Losing something highly important, such as a critical file in your GNU/Linux system, can remind us of the importance of having backup software. It’s exactly why finding a reliable backup solution, such as Veeam Agent for Linux, changed my approach to system protection.
SSH Key Management Best Practices
Essential SSH key management best practices for Ubuntu systems, including generation, protection, rotation, and backup strategies for maintaining secure and efficient server access.
Own HowTo ☛ How to use VULTR API to create a VPS via a bash script
Vultr api allows you to interact with vultr services, which means you can easily create a vps on your Vultr account without having to access vultr manually.
Linux Handbook ☛ CDPATH: The Forgotten Magic Trick in Your Bash Toolbox
A tiny little mechanism that will save you from typing those long paths for the frequently visited directories.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Hide Poweroff Menu or Request Password for Shutdown / Restart Ubuntu
Want to protect from accidentally invoking power-off commands, or prevent multi-user or public use computers from being shutdown or restart by non-admin users? This tutorial may help by either hiding the power-off menu or adding password request.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install PhotoPrism on Fedora 42
PhotoPrism stands as a powerful, open-source photo management solution that brings AI-powered organization to your personal media collection. Self-hosting this application on Fedora 42 provides complete control over your precious memories while avoiding subscription fees and privacy concerns associated with cloud-based alternatives.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Docker on Fedora 42
Docker has revolutionized application deployment by enabling developers to package applications and their dependencies into portable containers. If you’ve recently upgraded to Fedora 42 or are setting up a new installation, you’ll want to get Docker running on your system efficiently.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PeaZip on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PeaZip on Manjaro. PeaZip stands as one of the most versatile archive managers available for GNU/Linux users today. If you’re running Manjaro and looking for a powerful, feature-rich solution to handle compressed files, PeaZip offers an excellent balance of functionality and ease of use.
