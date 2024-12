What will 2025 bring for Linux PCs?

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 25, 2024



The year ahead has a lot in store for Linux users. Many of the trends, hardware products, and software developments below comprise a colorful mix that focuses on the use of Linux in particular. We also include other current and future events in hardware and software that will influence or characterize everyday IT life — Linux or otherwise. The upshot is that Linux users will see a lot of change on the horizon.

Read on