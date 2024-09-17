today's leftovers
HowTo Geek ☛ You Really Can Get GOG Galaxy on Linux, Here's How
Linux isn't the easiest platform for gamers. Sure, Linux-powered platforms like the Steam Deck are improving things, but it's still hard to run gaming platforms like GOG Galaxy on Linux. Right? Well, actually, you can run GOG Galaxy on Linux, thanks to a few workarounds.
-
Medium ☛ Proving Grounds — Flimsy(Easy)Linux Box — Walkthrough A Journey To Offensive Security
In this post, we’ll walk through an easy-level Linux box, codenamed “Flimsy.” This box challenges penetration testers with exploiting an Apache APISIX remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability and leveraging privilege escalation techniques using weak service configurations. Let’s dive into the process, starting from initial enumeration to obtaining root access.