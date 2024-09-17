Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Pretence Thereof
Medevel ☛ EHrapy: The Ultimate Open-Source Tool for Simplifying Healthcare Data and Medical Records Analysis
Healthcare researchers and data scientists often grapple with processing vast amounts of complex, sensitive Electronic Health Records (EHR) data. EHrapy, an open-source Python package developed by TheisLab, tackles these challenges head-on.
It streamlines the handling, analysis, and exploration of healthcare data—especially EHR data—in a privacy-preserving and user-friendly manner.
Medevel ☛ Telemedicine in 2024: Top 9 Open-Source Solutions to Power Your Practice
The healthcare world is changing fast, and remote doctor visits are leading the charge. This shift has created a big need for flexible, secure software that can keep up with strict privacy rules like HIPAA in the US and GDPR in Europe.
Medevel ☛ Chatterino – The Best Free Twitch Chat Client for Windows, Linux, BSD and macOS [Ed: But Twitch itself is proprietary]
As a regular Twitch user, you've likely noticed the limitations of the platform's native chat.
Chatterino is a free and open-source a powerful, open-source Twitch chat client that enhances your chatting experience with smoother performance and greater customization.
Open Source Initiative ☛ Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition – Weekly update september 16 [Ed: Microsoft propaganda sponsored by Microsoft. OSI is defunct.]
