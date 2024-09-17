Instructionals/Technical From HowTo Geek

Some scripts shouldn’t be launched if a previous instance of that script is still running. If your script consumes excessive CPU time and RAM, or generates a lot of network bandwidth or disk thrashing, limiting its execution to one instance at a time is common sense.

But it’s not just resource hogs that need to run in isolation. If your script modifies files, there can be a conflict between two (or more) instances of the script as they fight over access to the files. Updates might be lost, or the file might be corrupted.

One technique to avoid these problem scenarios is to have the script check that there are no other versions of itself running. If it detects any other running copies, the script self-terminates.

Another technique is to engineer the script in such a way that it locks itself down when it is launched, preventing any other copies from running.

We’re going to look at two examples of the first technique, and then we’ll look at one way to do the second.