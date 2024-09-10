Redox OS 0.9.0
-
Redox OS 0.9.0
It’s been quite a while since we had our last release, but we have been heads-down working hard this whole time, and Release 0.9.0 is packed with new features, improvements, bug fixes and cleanup.
We would like to thank all maintainers and contributors whose hard work has made this release possible.
Here are just a few of the highlights!
-
Redox OS 0.9.0
Version 0.9.0 of Redox OS, an open-source, Unix-like operating system written in Rust, has been released. Notable changes in this release include performance and stability improvements, better management of physical and virtual memory, bootloader improvements, and more. It also brings support for RustPython, Perl 5, Simple HTTP Server, the addition of several applications including GNU Nano, Helix, and the COSMIC Files, Editor, and Terminal applications. See the changelog section of the announcement for a full list of changes in the release.