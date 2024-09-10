Audiocasts/Shows: Self-Destruction of Open Source Software, Late Night Linux, and Destination Linux
-
Bryan Lunduke ☛ The Self-Destruction of Open Source Software
There are simply too many examples: Mozilla, NixOS, Python, Open Source Initiative, openSUSE, Red Hat, GNOME, and so many others.
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 298
Mono moves to the Wine project, the Internet Archive can’t lend books but should have seen it coming, Mozilla adds unpopular Hey Hi (AI) to Firefox, and KDE asks for donations in Plasma. With guest host popey from GNU/Linux Matters. Check out his newsletter.
-
Destination Linux 387: Hey Hi (AI) in the GNU/Linux Kernel or Hey Hi (AI) in Your Email?
video: https://youtu.be/twC8-CCVDSc
On this weeks episode we’re going to discuss what Linus Torvalds said about Hey Hi (AI) code in the GNU/Linux kernel. Welcome to Destination Linux, where we discuss the latest news, hot topics, gaming, mobile, and all things Open Source & Linux. Also this week, we’re going to discuss the latest Surveillance Giant Google improving Gmail…like backdoored Windows Recall improved Windows. [...]
00:01:44 Community Feedback
00:08:13 Linus isn’t finding much value in AI…yet
00:39:36 News: Armbian 24.8 Released
00:44:17 Mobile News: Ask Hey Hi (AI) What’s in your Inbox
00:54:47 Gaming: World Without Reason
00:58:28 Software Spotlight: Facetracker
00:59:39 Tip of the Week: Oldschool Social Media
01:05:44 Support the Show
01:09:11 Outro
Update
Alternate URL: