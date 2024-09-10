Audiocasts/Shows: Self-Destruction of Open Source Software, Late Night Linux, and Destination Linux

video: https://youtu.be/twC8-CCVDSc

On this weeks episode we’re going to discuss what Linus Torvalds said about Hey Hi (AI) code in the GNU/Linux kernel. Welcome to Destination Linux, where we discuss the latest news, hot topics, gaming, mobile, and all things Open Source & Linux. Also this week, we’re going to discuss the latest Surveillance Giant Google improving Gmail…like backdoored Windows Recall improved Windows. [...]

00:01:44 Community Feedback

00:08:13 Linus isn’t finding much value in AI…yet

00:39:36 News: Armbian 24.8 Released

00:44:17 Mobile News: Ask Hey Hi (AI) What’s in your Inbox

00:54:47 Gaming: World Without Reason

00:58:28 Software Spotlight: Facetracker

00:59:39 Tip of the Week: Oldschool Social Media

01:05:44 Support the Show

01:09:11 Outro