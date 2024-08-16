The Mesos kernel runs on every machine and provides applications (e.g., Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, Elasticsearch) with API’s for resource management and scheduling across entire datacenter and cloud environments.

Mesos plays well with existing container technologies (e.g., Docker) and also provides its own container technology. It also supports composing different container technologies (e.g., Docker and Mesos). The Composing containerizer allows multiple container technologies to play together.

This is free and open source software.