ESP32-S3-Based WiCAN Pro: An OBD Scanner for Vehicle Diagnostics and Home Assistant Integration

Crowd Supply recently featured the WiCAN Pro, a diagnostic OBD scanner designed to support advanced automotive diagnostics. Built on the ESP32-S3 platform, it offers compatibility with all legislated OBD-II protocols, allowing it to interface with multiple CAN BUS protocols, including three standard CAN protocols and one Single Wire CAN.

Q670M-EM-A: ASUS Micro ATX Motherboard with LGA1700 Socket for 14th, 13th, and 12th Gen CPUs

The ASUS Q670M-EM-A is a Micro ATX motherboard equipped with an LGA1700 socket, making it compatible with Intel’s 14th, 13th, and 12th Gen Core processors, as well as Pentium and Celeron CPUs. Designed for diverse applications, it features dual RJ45 ports, four SATA ports, and extensive expansion options, catering to both standard and advanced computing needs.

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 16, 2024

Debian 11 ’Bullseye’ Enters Long Term Support Phase

  
This shift comes exactly three years after its initial release

 
mesa 24.2.0

  
Eric Engestrom: The next bugfix release is due in two weeks, on August 28th.

 
Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want

  
deepin, the renowned Linux distribution from China

 
Join us in saying goodbye to our beloved office on August 16!

  
The FSF is officially going remote, so come visit the FSF office one last time

 
Kubernetes v1.31 and More

  
Mostly new Kubernetes release

 
Openwashing by 'Linux' Foundation, No Connection to Linux, Absent and Proprietary Components

  
Openwashing as a service

 
Sparky 2024.08

  
This is an update of Sparky semi-rolling iso images of the Debian testing line

 
New Release: Tails 6.6

  
For more details, read our changelog


  
 


 
Windows TCO Leftovers

  
half a dozen new stories/examples

 
Stellaris, Godot Engine, Dwarf Fortress, and More

  
7 latest games-related articles in GamingOnLinux

 
Robbins Changed His Mind, Funtoo Shifts to “Hobby Mode”

  
Last month, Daniel Robbins announced the cessation of Funtoo Linux

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Mesos is built using the same principles as the Linux kernel, only at a different level of abstraction

 
Paying for development from the donations for the first time!

  
As mentioned in our previous blog post, thanks to your donations we do not only have enough to pay the server bills

 
Why I should be running Debian unstable right now

  
So a common theme on the Internet about Debian is so old

 
Today in Techrights

  
Android Leftovers

  
X announces passkey logins for Android users, globally

 
Windows 11 is losing in gaming performance

  
Linux outshines Windows 11 on Ryzen 9000 series CPUs

 
10 things I always do after installing Linux - and why you should too

  
Before you dive too deep into your new distro, follow my to-do list of post-installation steps

 
Ubuntu 24.10 Will Include ‘Warty Warthog’ Easter Eggs

  
Ubuntu 24.10 is released in October and will mark the 20th anniversary of Ubuntu

 
New Release of EasyOS, GUADEC, and Openwashing

  
Security Leftovers

  
Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Open Hardware: FPGAs, Arduino, 3-D Printing, and More

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Fedora, Red Hat Linux, and Oracle Linux

  
Valve Makes It Official: SteamOS Will Support The ASUS ROG Ally

  
Valve says it's making "steady progress" toward SteamOS for everyone

 
Free/Libre Applications

  
today's howtos

  
Integrity and Security: E-mail, Encryption, and Passphrases/Passkeys

  
Windows TCO (Total Cost of Ownership)

  
Immich 1.112 Brings Material Color Theming in the Mobile App

  
Immich 1.112, a self-hosted photo and video backup solution

 
Oreon: A Fresh AlmaLinux-Based Distro Designed for Desktop Users

  
Discover Oreon, a new AlmaLinux-based distro that caters to everyday computing needs and aims to bring Enterprise Linux to home users

 
I Just Removed Ubuntu for Archcraft and my Linux PC Looks Awesome!

  
Switching away from Ubuntu, again, to try Archcraft. Here's what I think!

 
Proton VPN Browser Extensions Now Available to Free Plan Users

  
Proton, the company behind a suite of privacy-focused services

 
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Microsoft slammed for trying to trick business users into installing Edge browser

  
Microsoft is pushing Edge on more users

 
Your manager wants you to be productive ...

  
If you think I harbor disdain for mid-level management borglings, sycophants and their minions, you're absolutely right

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.5, Linux 6.6.46, and Linux 6.1.105

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.10.5 kernel

 
The 4 best closed-source email clients for Linux

  
If Linux is your OS, these closed-source email apps offer great features and user-friendly interfaces

 
10 Linux keyboard shortcuts I use every day

  
Linux users love to keep their hands on the keyboard

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Games: Two Point Museum, Mudborne, Steam, and More

  
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, SparkFun, and More

  
Gentoo Linux drops IA-64 (Itanium) support

  
Remy Van Elst Explores OpenVMS Operating System

  
Is Intel No Longer a Safe Place for Jews? New Lawsuit Details.

  
Intel reassigns Jewish employee, whose family home was hit by Hamas rockets, to new boss who praises Hamas attacks... then fires the Jew for complaining.

 
Linux Kernel: C, BPF, and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
Security Leftovers

  
Linux At All-Time High, But Still Tiny On Desktop

  
But this is just on the desktop. On mobile Linux in the shape of Android dominates and then for microcontrollers there's Pi OS, again Linux.

 
Open Hardware: RISC-V, ESP32, Pi, and More

  
Distributions and Operating Systems: Lix and EasyJWM in EasyOS

  
Education: Monthly Tech Meetups and Educational Games for Students, Kids, and Teens

  
Programming Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Fedora: Kevin Fenzi on Flock 2024 and Flathub Marks Two Billion Downloads

  
Canonical Reselling Microsoft, Introduces VP of Engineering, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter

  
Standards, Consortia, and the Web

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Back End/Databases: PostgreSQL, BeaconDB, and More

  
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Review of (or for) Framework Laptop, Including GNU/Linux Perspective

  
Incus 6.4 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released

  
Incus 6.4 rolls out with bug fixes, better cluster management, storage solutions, OCI support, and more

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google Pixel 9 Pro pre-orders are live: Where to get the best deals on the just-announced Android smartphone

 
Firefox Is (Almost) Ported to HaikuOS and Some Haiku Development Reports

  
Haiku news

 
Red Hat and Security Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Windows TCO: Serious Flaws, Breaches, and Worse

  
Miracle-WM 0.3.1: Preparing for a Smooth Fedora Spin

  
Miracle-WM 0.3.1 brings essential bug fixes

 
Calamares Installer 3.3.9 Released, Here’s What’s New

  
Calamares Installer 3.3.9 debuts with bug fixes, improved Arabic translation, and a key update for FDE users using luksbootkeyfile

 
RebeccaBlackOS 2024-08-12 live Linux drops support for 32-bit processors and replaces Qt5 with Qt6

  
Made by a fan of Rebecca Black, the Debian-based distribution simply called "RebeccaBlackOS" is a beta-stage live Linux with a login manager for Wayland

 
Framework Laptop 13 reviewed, again: Meteor Lake meh, Linux upgrades good

  
The ever-evolving Framework Laptop 13 is back again, this time with some Linux-friendly upgrades and Intel's new Meteor Lake-based Core Ultra CPUs

 
Community Member Monday: Khushi Gautam

  
My major contributions have been to LibreOffice

 
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
All of the servers are published under an open source license

 
5 most beautiful Linux distributions: 'Equal parts user-friendly and eye candy'

  
These are the best darn looking Linux options I've found. See what you think

 
Ubuntu 24.04.1 Point-Release Postponed to Late August

  
Initially scheduled for August 19, Ubuntu 24.04.1's release was moved to August 29 after a few high-impact upgrade bugs were found

 
Games: Stormgate, Steam Deck, Battle Train, and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
