Mesos - cluster manager
The Mesos kernel runs on every machine and provides applications (e.g., Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, Elasticsearch) with API’s for resource management and scheduling across entire datacenter and cloud environments.
Mesos plays well with existing container technologies (e.g., Docker) and also provides its own container technology. It also supports composing different container technologies (e.g., Docker and Mesos). The Composing containerizer allows multiple container technologies to play together.
This is free and open source software.
Yash - yet another shell
Yash, yet another shell, is a POSIX-compliant command line shell written in C99 (ISO/IEC 9899:1999).
Yash is intended to be the most POSIX-compliant shell in the world while supporting features for daily interactive and scripting use.
This is free and open source software.
minerl - blog-aware static site generator
minerl is a blog-aware static site generator.
The software needs the following modules: Config::IniFiles, HTML::Template, Text::Template, Text::MultiMarkdown, Text::Textile, Getopt::Compact::WithCmd, and HTTP::Server::Brick;
This is free and open source software.
Incus - modern, secure and powerful system container and virtual machine manager
It provides a unified experience for running and managing full Linux systems inside containers or virtual machines. Incus supports images for a large number of Linux distributions (official Ubuntu images and images provided by the community) and is built around a very powerful, yet pretty simple, REST API. Incus scales from one instance on a single machine to a cluster in a full data center rack, making it suitable for running workloads both for development and in production.
Incus allows you to easily set up a system that feels like a small private cloud. You can run any type of workload in an efficient way while keeping your resources optimized.
This is free and open source software.