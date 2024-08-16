posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 16, 2024



Quoting: postmarketOS // Paying for development from the donations for the first time! —

Jane is a postmarketOS Trusted Contributor, she was the first person that managed to boot a postmarketOS device with systemd as proof-of-concept (back in June 2023), she has been contributing to the systemd work in postmarketOS, and rebased the set of Open Embedded patches on top of new releases several times. Within our project, she is certainly the most appropriate person to do this work.

She is not a musl or systemd contributor, and she will have to continue learning the conventions of those communities. However, we don't think that this will be a big hurdle. We think that paying for one of our contributors who is already very familiar with postmarketOS and understands exactly what we need, to learn about those communities is a smart decision. Both short-term and long-term.