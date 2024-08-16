posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 16, 2024,

updated Aug 16, 2024



Quoting: Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want —

deepin, the renowned Linux distribution from China, has launched its latest version, V23, bringing a slew of enhancements that make it an appealing choice for both newcomers and seasoned Linux users. This update is especially valuable for those considering transitioning from Windows 11, as it provides a user-friendly interface and introduces features that enhance compatibility, stability, and modern computing demands.

The system repository in deepin V23 has undergone a comprehensive upgrade, stabilizing over 8,000 core packages to boost system security and provide extensive support for new hardware architectures such as ARM64, RISC-V, and LoongArch64. This ensures broad compatibility across various devices, making it an optimal choice for users looking to migrate from other operating systems.

One of the highlights of deepin V23 is the introduction of Atomic Updates. This new installation and upgrade mechanism reduces the disk space used during installations by enabling users to manage multiple system versions and easily roll back to a previous state if necessary, offering a safeguard for those who prioritize system stability.