Windows TCO Leftovers
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Services at Swiss manufacturer Schlatter disrupted in likely ransomware attack
Information technology services at Swiss industrial manufacturer Schlatter Industries AG have been disrupted after the company was hit by a cyberattack on Friday. In a statement released today, the company described the attack as a “cyber-attack using malware,” with internal specialists, together with external experts, taking measures to limit the damage as fast as possible.
-
Security Week ☛ Several Vulnerabilities Found in Google’s Quick Share Data Transfer Utility
SafeBreach identified 10 vulnerabilities in Surveillance Giant Google Quick Share and devised a remote code execution chain targeting the file sharing utility for Windows.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ New backdoored Windows vulnerability in CLFS.sys could lead to system instability and denial of service
A new report out today from cybersecurity company Fortra LLC is warning of a vulnerability in all versions of backdoored Windows 10 and 11 that, if triggered, could cause system instability and a denial of service. Tracked as CVE-202406768, the vulnerability is found in the Common Log File System (CLFS.sys) driver of backdoored Windows and is caused by improper validation...
-
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ Mitigating Attack Vectors in Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Workflows [Ed: Microsoft TCO]
GitHub Actions are commonly used to automate processes in repositories, by running CI (continuous integration) tests on pull requests for example. It can also be used to make a package release process more secure just by making it automated. But, it is important to be careful to ensure that they are safe and do not expose the project to attacks. Understanding how workflows can be part of the attack surface for a Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub project helps us understand how to prevent it.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Trump campaign says it was hacked as Abusive Monopolist Microsoft details Iranian targeting [Ed: Microsoft is not the expert. Microsoft is the culprit.]
-
Security Week ☛ Microsoft Warns of OpenVPN Vulnerabilities, Potential for Exploit Chains [Ed: Nope! These are WINDOWS issues, not OpenVPN.]
The vulnerabilities, patched in OpenVPN 2.6.10, expose users on the backdoored Windows platform to remote code execution attacks.
-
Windows Central ☛ Microsoft has already rolled back the kernel in WSL2 while issues are debugged [Ed: WSL is dead man (zombie) walking, it's a dying old project that never truly got off the ground but did manage to hurt Linux development]