Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux, and Bad Voltage
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Brent's Busted Builds | LINUX Unplugged 575
Brent's computer pulls an all-nighter at the worst possible moment, and the hits keep coming for open-source Android distributions and our new 2FA tool.
Late Night Linux – Episode 294
Open source myths, Graham gives us an update on the Open Documentation Academy, and why we don’t really talk about mobile GNU/Linux anymore.
Bad Voltage 3×67: Drunk From The Wrong Grail
Jono Bacon and Stuart Langridge present Bad Voltage, in which there is a particularly excellent shirt, a particularly absent salting of the conversation with, y’know, actual facts and that from Jeremy [...]