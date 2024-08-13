Security Leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (httpd:2.4), Fedora (chromium, firefox, frr, neatvnc, nss, python-setuptools, and python3.13), Gentoo (AFLplusplus, Bundler, dpkg, GnuPG, GPAC, libde265, matio, MuPDF, PHP, protobuf, protobuf-python, protobuf-c, rsyslog, Ruby on Rails, and runc), Red Hat (389-ds-base, container-tools:rhel8, and httpd:2.4), SUSE (bind and ca-certificates-mozilla), and Ubuntu (linux-azure).
Tom's Hardware ☛ CrowdStrike President graciously accepts Pwnie Epic Fail award at DEF CON hacking conference
CrowdStrike President Michael Sentonas has graciously accepted a trophy for the “most epic fail.” The security software head received the Pwnie award in person at the recent annual DEF CON hackers conference in Las Vegas.
Freexian Collaborators: Monthly report about Debian Long Term Support, July 2024 (by Roberto C. Sánchez)
In July, 13 contributors have been paid...
Freexian Collaborators: Debian Contributions: autopkgtest/incus builds, live-patching, Salsa CI, Python 3.13 (by Stefano Rivera)
Contributing to Debian is part of Freexian’s mission.
APNIC ☛ Exploring the implementation and security implications of Protective DNS
Guest Posts: Analysing the current scale of PDNS deployment, and identifying implementation flaws and vulnerabilities.
Silicon Angle ☛ 2.7B records stolen from National Public Data released for free on hacking site
Some 2.7 billion records relating to people in the U.S. stolen from a data broker earlier this year have been released for free on hacking site Breach Forums, potentially exposing nearly every living American to the data breach.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Massive leak of US personal information shows up on hacking forum, including almost 2.7 billion records
Almost 2.7 billion records containing names, addresses, and even Social Security numbers of US residents has shown up as a free download on a popular hacking forum.
Pen Test Partners ☛ Living off the land with Bluetooth PAN
TL:DR Bluetooth is enabled by default on the majority of backdoored Windows laptops Bluetooth PAN can be used to bridge connections locally between a client laptop and attacking device...
Scoop News Group ☛ DARPA competition shows promise of using Hey Hi (AI) to find and patch bugs [Ed: But DARPA wants back doors]
The multimillion dollar challenge is trying to harness artificial intelligence to deliver major gains in cybersecurity.
Security Week ☛ Bipartisan Bill to Tighten Vulnerability Disclosure Rules for Federal Contractors [Ed: NIST’s objective is back doors, not security]
The Federal Contractor Cybersecurity Vulnerability Reduction Act of 2024 would require federal contractors to adhere to NIST’s vulnerability disclosure guidelines.
Security Week ☛ Black Hat USA 2024 – Summary of Vendor Announcements
Hundreds of companies and organizations showcased their products and services last week at the 2024 edition of the Black Hat conference in Las Vegas.
Security Week ☛ 200k Impacted by East Valley Institute of Technology Data Breach
The personal and health information of students, staff, faculty, and parents was compromised in a data breach at East Valley Institute of Technology.
Security Week ☛ Justice Department Disrupts North Korean ‘Laptop Farm’ Operation
Law enforcement authorities in the U.S. have arrested a Tennessee man accused of running a “laptop farm” that helped North Korean IT workers secure remote jobs at American companies.
Addressing Tomcat Vulnerabilities in End-of-Life Ubuntu Systems
Apache Tomcat is a widely used open-source web server and servlet container, but like any software, it is not immune to vulnerabilities. Canonical has released security updates to address multiple Tomcat vulnerabilities across different releases, including Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 18.04 ESM, and Ubuntu 16.04 ESM. These vulnerabilities, if exploited could lead to severe consequences including denial of service, arbitrary code execution, and disclosure of sensitive information.
BSD
Cyble Inc ☛ Critical OpenSSH Vulnerability In FreeBSD Allows Remote Root Access - The Cyber Express
Specifically, this flaw is linked to the integration of the backlisted service within FreeBSD’s OpenSSH implementation. The faulty code is situated in a part of the sshd process that operates with full root privileges, which amplifies the risk associated with this vulnerability. Attackers who manage to exploit this race condition could gain unauthenticated remote access and execute code as the root user.
In response to the critical OpenSSH vulnerability, FreeBSD has released security advisories and patches. These updates address the issue across multiple versions of the FreeBSD operating system, with corrections applied to Stable/13 and Stable/14 on August 6, 2024, and to Releng/13.3, Releng/14.0, and Releng/14.1 on August 7, 2024.
