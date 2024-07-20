Games: Just Crow Things, Humble Bundle, and Lots More
Children of Morta, Celeste, Webbed, Hero's Hour and more in this pixel game humble bundle
Another new and rather awesome set of games here in the Pixels with Porpoise Humble Bundle. If you don't already own the game, this is a top deal. Humble only just recently launched the Management Material: Tropico and more from Kalypso bundle but here we are with even more!
Just Crow Things looks rather chaotic and releases August 15
From developer Unbound Creations who made the funny Rain on Your Parade, they've just announced Just Crow Things will release on August 15th. This will include Native Linux support and since it has full controller support, should work great on Steam Deck too.
Get a whole lot of Tropico and Railway Empire in this Humble Bundle
The Management Material: Tropico and more from Kalypso Humble Bundle has arrived, and overall it looks like a really nice deal.
Acre Crisis looks like a fun throwback to the original Dino Crisis
Directly inspired by the visual style of classic PlayStation 1 (PS1) games, Acre Crisis has a lot of clear Dino Crisis vibes and it's out now. It comes with Native Linux support.
Bazzite Linux 3.6 out now bringing full ASUS ROG Ally X support
Bazzite, the "next generation of Linux gaming" has a new release out with Bazzite 3.6 bringing support for the new ASUS ROG Ally X handheld.
Streets of Rogue 2 delayed until October 22 - Playtest coming soon
While I'm a little sad to wait a bit longer, I know the delay for Streets of Rogue 2 is going to be worth it. Originally planned to hit Early Access in August, the release date has now been moved to October 22.
1047 Games announced Splitgate 2 for release in 2025
1047 Games have now revealed Splitgate 2, an upcoming free to play shooter building on the basics of the original.
Valve reveal dates for first half of 2025 Steam Sales and Fests
While we're only about half way through 2024, we of course knew to expect plenty of sales and events on Steam next year so here's a look at what's to come from Valve.
iFixit released a Steam Deck Toolkit
If you're looking to tinker with your Steam Deck you will need some tools, so iFixit have just released a mini-essentials kit to get you going.
Team Fortress 2 gets a Summer Event Update, new comic on the way
Valve have updated the free to play Team Fortress 2, with a new Summer Event that runs through September 15th, 2024.