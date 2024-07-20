Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Amiga Retro, and More
-
Arduino ☛ Save money by making your own MKR WiFi 1010-powered smart thermostat
Go browse your favorite store for a smart thermostat and take a look at the prices. They aren’t cheap and the more affordable models tend to lock you into proprietary ecosystems.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ One of the first home computers resurrected — Raspberry Pi and 3D printing brings faux TRS-80 to life | Tom's Hardware
One of the first home computers, the TRS-80 series inspired many of us. One maker has replicated the classic computer using modern hobbyist technology.
-
Andrew Hutchings ☛ An Amiga 1200 fighting me the whole way
On my repair list have been two motherboards from Retro32. An Amiga 600 and Amiga 1200. The Amiga 600 repair was simple, and not worth a blog post, but the Amiga 1200 has had so many weird issues, it is definitely worthy of talking about.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ New guide on using generative AI for teachers and schools
A new guide for teachers about the areas where generative AI touches on education and how schools and teachers can use the technology beneficially.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ This Raspberry Pi DinkyDash family dashboard helps track chores, birthdays, and more
The project is basically a Raspberry Pi outputting a custom dashboard to a screen. This dashboard can be customized and integrated with other tools to suit individual needs. In this case, von Wrede is using it to keep up with chores, events, and schedules. It isn't an interactive design but instead works as a stationary screen that family members can check throughout the day.
The dashboard runs on a web server that von Wrede put together himself. It displays the current date, outputs recurring tasks like you'd find in a chore schedule, and shows countdowns for upcoming events and holidays. Any settings and customizations are done on the backend server side using a YAML file.
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Adrian Black’s Plexus P/20 UNIX machine
Recently Adrian went through the process of getting a Plexus P/20 working, an early-1980s UNIX tower with 8 RS232 interfaces. The motherboard and power supply needed servicing, though shockingly the MFM hard drive booted into UNIX! It was so much fun seeing his journey from “does this machine boot?” to “whoa, here are some commands I recognise!”