Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Amiga Retro, and More

The project is basically a Raspberry Pi outputting a custom dashboard to a screen. This dashboard can be customized and integrated with other tools to suit individual needs. In this case, von Wrede is using it to keep up with chores, events, and schedules. It isn't an interactive design but instead works as a stationary screen that family members can check throughout the day.

The dashboard runs on a web server that von Wrede put together himself. It displays the current date, outputs recurring tasks like you'd find in a chore schedule, and shows countdowns for upcoming events and holidays. Any settings and customizations are done on the backend server side using a YAML file.