Latest Issue of Linux Magazine
-
Boost your WordPress site with OpenLiteSpeed
WordPress lets you build professional websites without needing to know how to code thanks to its user-friendly interface, a huge library of themes and plugins, and built-in search engine optimization features.
-
Build Back Better: Brazil
Open source offers sound solutions to help a place and its people recover – with improved technology – after disaster.
-
A community for security education
SnoopGod delivers an Ubuntu-based pentesting distribution with an emphasis on security education.
-
Introduction
This month in GNU/Linux Voice and Elvie.
-
Kernel News
Chronicler Zack Brown discusses the makers of manners.
-
Disappearing Promises
The slipping sands of privacy agreements have been a subject of this column before. You always hope you can write something and be done with it, as if your words have just changed the universe, but it is never that easy. The same things keep happening, so people like me need to keep writing about them.
-
Analyze investment strategies using historical data in Go
Mike Schilli uses a Go program to check whether a strategy for trading stocks is making gains or losses on the basis of historical price data.
-
News
In the news: AlmaLinux Now Supports Raspberry Pi 5; Kubuntu Focus Releases New Ir14 and Ir16 Laptops; NixOS 24.05; GNU/Linux Lite 7.0; KaOS GNU/Linux 2024.05 Adds bcachfs Support and More; TUXEDO Computers Unveils New Stellaris Laptop Line; KDE Releases Plasma 6.0.5; Gnome OS Adopting systemd-sysupdate; and Endless OS 6.
-
This Month's DVD
AlmaLinux 9.4 Boot DVD and Fedora Workstation 40 Live
-
Using Wake-on-LAN for a NAS backup
Put your backup server to sleep when you don't need it and then wake it on demand using the Wake-on-LAN feature built into network adapters.
-
Five tools for downloading websites
Companies and private users sometimes need to back up their own online content. We examine five free solutions for GNU/Linux that can download and store web pages or whole websites.
-
Tracking your finances with plain text accounting
If you're tired of tinkering with spreadsheets, using hledger and plain text accounting offers a simpler method for managing your finances without vendor lock-in.
-
Use your Raspberry Pi as a password server
Passbolt lets you manage all employee access credentials with a single instance on a Raspberry Pi.
-
FOSSPicks
This month Nate feels like a youngster in a candy store all over again given the delectable range of FOSS treats. He's also delighted to have found a way to manage all his Flatpaks.
-
Dependency resolution with apt-get and apt
Over the past 30 years, the apt family has played an important role in dependency resolution for Debian distros.
-
How attackers break into out-of-date kernels
This deep look at how intruders attack an out-of-date kernel should be enough to convince you of the need to stay vigilant.
-
Sign and encrypt with Kleopatra
KDE Kleopatra, a front end for the GNU PrivacyGuard command-line program, lets you sign and encrypt email for more secure communication.
-
The A to Z of designing printed circuit boards
Take your electronic projects to the next level with your own PCB designs.
-
Cryptomining with Litecoin
Although not as popular as headliners like Bitcoin and Ethereum, Litecoin is one of the oldest crytocurrencies, and it offers some useful features, such as dual-mining with Dogecoin.