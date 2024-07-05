KDE Gear 24.05.2 Is Out Now with More Fixes for Your Favorite KDE Apps

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 05, 2024



KDE Gear 24.05.2 is here three weeks after KDE Gear 24.05.1 to fix two regressions in the KCalc calculator app that would cause it to crash when hitting the backspace key and break input chaining, fix a crash in KDE Partition Manager caused by clicking the remove mount point button, and fix a memory leak in kdepim-runtime.

It also adds the missing change notification for initial calendar loading for Akonadi-calendar, fixes icon caching in the Angelfish web browser, re-implements the ability to scroll lyrics with the mouse wheel in the Elisa music player, and fixes a crash in the KAlarm app that occurred after editing a new alarm while spell checking was enabled.

