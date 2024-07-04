Tux Machines

ADLINK Unveils NXP i.MX 93 and i.MX 8M Plus Based Open Standard Modules

ADLINK introduced two new modules this week, the NXP i.MX 93 and NXP i.MX 8M Plus, designed for industrial and IoT applications requiring high efficiency and performance. These modules are integrated into an ultra-compact form factor to meet diverse application needs.

(Updated) SkyByte: An Upcoming Mini DIY Drone Powered by ESP32 MCU with Smartphone Control

The SkyByte is an upcoming Mini DIY Wi-Fi Drone powered by the ESP32 microcontroller, set to debut on Kickstarter soon. This compact, open-source drone is engineered to attract both tech enthusiasts and beginners, featuring control via a smartphone app.

9to5Linux

KDE Plasma 6.1.2 Is Out to Improve the Overview Effect and Fix More Issues

KDE Plasma 6.1.2 is here only a week after KDE Plasma 6.1.1 to improve the Overview effect by making the labels showing window titles more legible and adding bell sounds to the Ocean and Oxygen sound themes.

Nitrux 3.5.1 Released with Linux Kernel 6.9 and NVIDIA 555 Graphics Driver

Powered by a “Liquorix” flavored Linux 6.9.7 kernel and still using the KDE Plasma 5.27.11 LTS desktop environment, Nitrux 3.5.1 ships with the latest NVIDIA 555 graphics driver series with explicit GPU synchronization for Wayland and the Mesa 24.1 graphics stack series.

Calamares & some Distro Notes

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 04, 2024

Quoting: Calamares & some Distro Notes | [bobulate] —

Calamares is an indepdendent Linux distro-installer, and we just released Calamares 3.3.7. There’s a couple of known issues that need tracking down, but it is a slow process – one entirely dependent on how much time volunteers are able and willing to put into careful bug reporting (and reproduction) and then dealing with code to fix them. Anyway, here’s some semi-coherent notes about Calamares and distro’s and issues and things.

Read on

OpenSSH 9.8 Fixes Critical sshd Vulnerability
OpenSSH 9.8 enhances security, fixing critical race conditions in sshd and logic errors in ssh
Miracle-WM 0.3 Arrives with Bling, Bug Fixes - Better i3 IPC Support
a new tiling window manager made for the Mir Wayland compositor
OpenMandriva ROME 24.07 Release Candidate
We are excited to announce the unscheduled Release Candidate for OpenMandriva rolling release model, ROME 24.07
Peppermint OS’s Family Expands with ‘Loaded’ Version
Peppermint Loaded: Complete with pre-installed apps, Flatpak support, Mint Store integration, and more for an out-of-the-box experience
Linux Mint 22 Beta Released with Cinnamon 6.2, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
The Linux Mint team has released today the beta version of the upcoming Linux Mint 22 operating system series, which can be downloaded and tested right now.
An engineer has created a system to run Linux from Google Drive
Ersei, a computer science student at Purdue University, a prestigious school in the United States, posted on his blog that he had successfully booted Linux from Google Drive
FreeDOS open-source text-based OS turns 30, still in active development and primarily used for retro gaming | Tom's Hardware
FreeDOS dates back to 1994, when its developer, Jim Hall announced it as PD-DOS
 
Windows TCO: Ransomware, Lockbit, and More
4 TCO stories
What Apple has forgotten...
When NeXT still existed and the black hardware was a thing
Calamares Installer 3.3.8 Released, Here’s What’s New
Calamares installer 3.3.8 bugfix release is out with updates in partitioning and encrypted swap fixes
Celebrate Independence Day this Fourth of July by switching from Microsoft Windows 11 to Linux
As fireworks light up the night sky this July 4, consider celebrating Independence Day by declaring your freedom from the tyranny of Windows 11 and switching to Linux
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Keychain Development Update: Yubikey Support
Following my latest post about Keychain, here is a new development update
GNU Direvent 5.4 and GNU dbm 1.2
two new GNU releases
X Window System At 40
On 19th June the X Window System celebrated its 40th birthday
Review: The Pixel 8 Pro is Android's Best Premium Phone
The Licensing & Compliance Team, running at full steam for your freedom
Last year, in our year-end writing, you met Krzysztof Siewicz (Kris), the Free Software Foundation's (FSF) licensing and compliance manager
Fedora 42 Proposes to Include Opt-In User Metrics Collection
A proposal has been made for Fedora 42 to collect user data via an opt-in system
KDE Plasma 6.1.2 Is Out to Improve the Overview Effect and Fix More Issues
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.1.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment with more bug fixes and small improvements.
Nitrux 3.5.1 Released with Linux Kernel 6.9 and NVIDIA 555 Graphics Driver
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.5.1 as the latest version of this immutable and systemd-free Debian-based distribution.
Manjaro 24.0.3 Wynsdey released
Since we released Vulcan in December 2023 we worked hard to get the next release of Manjaro out there
Canonical Firefighting Support offers expert troubleshooting for Ubuntu Linux systems
Canonical has introduced Firefighting Support
Zorin OS 15 year – Go down memory lane with all historical versions of Zorin OS
Go down memory lane with all historical versions of Zorin OS
RSOS – minimalist Debian-based Linux distribution
RSOS is a minimalist system
How to connect Linux and Android - and why you should
If you're an Android and Linux user
GNU/Linux at 5% in Germany, Says statCounter [original]
This is the highest in years
Android quietly enhances split-screen mode in preparation for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold
MySQL 9.0 Released: What’s New, Changed, and Removed
MySQL 9.0 database rolls out with enhanced JSON support, new DDL for events, updated system variable tables, and more
New EndeavourOS Release Ships with KDE Plasma 6.1, Brings Back ARM Support
The EndeavourOS team announced today the release and general availability of EndeavourOS “Endeavour” the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro that features the KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment.
Archman Linux – Arch-based distribution
Archman Linux is billed as a powerful, lightweight, fast, visual and stable Linux distribution based on Arch Linux
What is Ollama? Everything Important You Should Know
Answering the common questions about Ollama
Debian 12.6 “Bookworm” Released with 162 Bug Fixes and 84 Security Updates
The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.6 as the fifth ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.
GNOME- What I’d like to know as a newcomer
Navigating an open-source community for the first time can be challenging
Scientific Linux 7 reaches end of life
While the end of support for CentOS 7, which happened on June 30
Linux Lite 7.0 might be the best lightweight Linux distro on the market
If you're looking for an easy-to-use Linux distribution to revive aging or slow hardware, Linux Lite is hard to beat
Want to save your old computer? Try these 5 Linux distributions
Here's how to save money, reduce e-waste, and get more use out of your old hardware at the same time
Kubuntu 24.04 review - Back in 2007
Today, I will break my own rule. I am going to write a review - sort of - of Kubuntu 24.04.
CVE-2006-5051 and CVE-2024-6387 Patched in OpenSSH
OpenSSH bug fixes
Linux 6.10-rc6
new RC of Linux
NVIDIA 555.58 Linux Graphics Driver Released with Explicit Sync on Wayland
NVIDIA 555.58 Linux graphics driver is now available for download with explicit GPU sync support for NVIDIA GPU users on Wayland, as well as many other improvements.
RIP, Phabeni [original]
We'll carry on publishing as usual
FSF adds three provisional board members
The FSF has advanced in its new governance process: We have installed three provisional board members, who have been participating in board meetings since March 23