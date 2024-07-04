Best Free and Open Source Software
-
11 Best Free and Open Source Solutions for Home Automation - LinuxLinks
Many home automation systems use proprietary networking protocols. The protocols used will be specific to the company that developed the system. The software company may favor such an approach as it ties the customer to their products only. However, this can only be detriment to the user of the home automation system. It is therefore important to evaluate a home automation system to ensure that it is built on open protocols. All of these solutions are released under an open source license.
Do not think home automation is just for geeks. It is now mainstream and a burgeoning industry. Become an home automation expert and try out these finest open source software for home automation. There are some real gems here. Many users flock to Home Assistant, Domoticz and openHAB, but one of the others listed here may be a better fit for your requirements.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
-
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Power BI - LinuxLinks
Power BI is a collection of software services, apps, and connectors that work together to turn your unrelated sources of data into coherent, visually immersive, and interactive insights.
Power BI is proprietary software and is not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
-
10 Best Free and Open Source Audio Converters - LinuxLinks
Do you need to convert music files to a different audio format? Unsure of what tool is best suited for the job? To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a roundup of 10 high quality free and open source Linux audio converters.
Here’s our verdict summarized in one of our legendary ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
-
when - extremely simple personal calendar program - LinuxLinks
when is an extremely simple personal calendar program, aimed at the Unix geek who wants something minimalist.
The basic idea is just to type when at the command line. The first time you run the program, it will prompt you for some setup information. To edit you calendar file in your favorite editor, type when e.
This is free and open source software.
-
doggo - command-line DNS client for humans - LinuxLinks
doggo is a command-line DNS client for humans inspired by the Rust-based dog utility. It supports traditional DNS queries over UDP and TCP protocols. This is the default mode of operation and is compatible with standard DNS servers.
doggo outputs information in a neat concise manner and supports protocols like DoH, DoT, DoQ, and DNSCrypt as well.
This is free and open source software.
-
Alternatives to popular CLI tools: dig - LinuxLinks
The software featured here is free and open source. All tools provide a command-line interface (CLI). dog features in our Top 100 CLI apps.
-
SeaGOAT - semantic-code search engine - LinuxLinks
SeaGOAT does not rely on 3rd party APIs or any remote APIs and executes all functionality locally using the SeaGOAT server that you are able to run on your own machine.
Instead of relying on APIs or “connecting to ChatGPT”, it uses the vector database called ChromaDB, with a local vector embedding engine and telemetry disabled by default.
Apart from that, SeaGOAT also uses ripgrep, a regular-expression based code search engine in order to provider regular expression/keyword based matches in addition to the “AI-based” matches.
This is free and open source software.
-
git-fame - pretty-print git repository collaborators sorted by contributions - LinuxLinks
git-fame is a tool which lets you pretty-print git repository collaborators sorted by contributions.
This is free and open source software.