-
Coercion From the "Consent" and "CoC" Crowd is a Self-Defeating Tactic
Freedom of the press; Nothing less
-
According to statCounter, GNU/Linux Increased From 3.77% to 3.89% This Month (Worldwide), Windows Now Below 20% in 78 Nations, Below 10% in 27 Nations
Highest since March (for GNU/Linux)
-
Patriotism is OK, But We Need Facts and Reason, Not Blind Obedience to Authority
Very seldom in the history of human civilisation has groupthink proven to be of real merit
New
-
Africa is Android and Green (Chrome, Not Just Android Logo)
In Africa Firefox is almost below 1% now
-
Covering Abuses and Corruption
We'll never surrender to blackmail
-
Ubuntu Running Out of Energy
Its planet too is deteriorating
-
Links 16/06/2024: In Defence of Email and Why Recycling Symbol Lost All Meaning
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 16/06/2024: Computer Science Course Union and Potentiometer
Links for the day
-
Cross border crime: sale of Swiss insurance in France and European Union without authorisation
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Letting Microsoft systemd Manage /home Was a Terrible Idea All Along
systemd-tmpfiles, deleting /home
-
When You Touch One of Us You Touch All of Us
We have a principled, uncompromising stance on this matter
-
Links 16/06/2024: New Sanctions Against Russia, Fentanylware (TikTok) Causing More Problems
Links for the day
-
Social Control Media in Japan: Twitter (X) Has Collapsed, YouTube Rising (Apparently)
What a genius Mr. Musk is!
-
Windows Cleansed in South Africa (Already Hovering Around 10% Market Share)
Plus Microsoft's mass layoffs in Africa
-
[Meme] Satya Nadella's Windows PC RECALLS Not What He Did
Satya got lucky
-
Usage of Let's Encrypt in Geminispace Has Collapsed (That's a Good Thing!)
Ideally, or eventually, all capsules will sign their own certificates or have their own CA
-
North Macedonia: Windows Down From 99.2% to 28.5%
Last year it was even measured at 26%
-
-
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, June 15, 2024
IRC logs for Saturday, June 15, 2024
-
Gemini Links 16/06/2024: Hand Held Maneuvering Unit and Hugo Static Files
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.
