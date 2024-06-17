Linux 6.10-rc4

Apart from a rather unusual spike in the diffstat due to a parisc fix, things look normal and pretty small.

The bulk is - as always - driver fixes, and it's spread out pretty much everywhere. A fix to the vfio pci memory mapping code stands out a bit, but also removes more lines than it adds. And some firewire tracepoint updates also spike the diffstat.

Outside of drivers, we've got some more bcachefs fixes, and some cachefiles fixes.

The rest is small random changes spread out.

Shortlog appended for people who want to see more of the details,

Linus