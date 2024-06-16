postmarketOS 24.06 Linux Mobile OS Brings KDE Plasma 6, GNOME Mobile 46

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 16, 2024



Highlights of postmarketOS 24.06 include support for the Google Nexus 10 tablet, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s laptop, the MS Surface RT tablet, as well as generic x86_64 support allowing you to run postmarketOS on pretty much any PC or laptop, and NVIDIA Tegra ARMv7 support allowing you to use postmarketOS on a bunch of devices powered by Tegra 2/3/4 chips, such as Asus Transformer, Google Nexus 7 (2012), LG Optimus Vu, and WEXLER Tab 7t.

Based on the Alpine Linux 3.20 release, postmarketOS 24.06 also brings updated graphical interfaces, namely the latest and greatest KDE Plasma Mobile 6 and GNOME Shell on Mobile 46, the latter introducing a new scheduling manager that improves UI smoothness and support for triggering the keyboard with double-tap on the bottom bar.

Read on