Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Is Now Optimized for the Milk-V Mars RISC-V SBC
Dubbed as the world’s first credit-card-size high-performance RISC-V SBC from Milk-V, the Milk-V Mars board is powered by the StarFive JH7110 processor with an integrated 3D GPU. It is the ideal hardware platform for RISC-V developers and enthusiasts.
Milk-V Mars supports plug-and-play eMMC modules and up to 8GB LPDDR4 RAM, an M.2 E-Key slot for WIFI/BT modules, an HDMI 2.0 port supporting 4K resolution, a 4-channel MIPI CSI, a 2-channel MIPI CSI, a 40-pin GPIO, an RJ45 Ethernet port supporting Power over Ethernet (PoE), three USB 3.0 ports, and one USB 2.0 port.