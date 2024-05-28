Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Is Now Optimized for the Milk-V Mars RISC-V SBC

The SkyByte is an upcoming Mini DIY Wi-Fi Drone powered by the ESP32 microcontroller, set to debut on Kickstarter soon. This compact, open-source drone is engineered to attract both tech enthusiasts and beginners, featuring control via a smartphone app.

Digilent recently launched the Zmod SDR which is a sophisticated digitizer specifically designed for software-defined radio and RF applications. This device includes a dual-channel ADC with an integrated front end, suitable for any SYZYGY compatible carrier board.

The DSGW-130 Zigbee Touch Screen Control Panel by Dusun is a compact device designed for smart home automation. Measuring 86mm by 86mm, it fits into an 86-type junction box, replacing traditional wall switches. It supports Zigbee 3.0, facilitating the integration and management of Zigbee devices into smart homes.

DFRobot’s FireBeetle series has expanded with the FireBeetle 2 ESP32-UE (N16R2) and ESP32-E, robust IoT microcontrollers featuring the Tensilica LX6 dual-core processor. The ESP32-UE variant includes support for external Bluetooth and Wi-Fi antennas to boost communication range, along with a Lithium battery for portable use.

Armbian 24.5.1 Havier features an improved build framework capable of creating customized Debian or Ubuntu environments. This release eliminates unnecessary elements such as Canonical’s snapd, adopting a minimalistic approach while maintaining a comprehensive package base. It supports the mainline kernel 6.6.y and delivers optimized builds tailored for specific hardware platforms, aiming to enhance both stability and performance.

The iMX8MP-SOM-4GB-IND is a system on module developed by Olimex, designed for use in industrial applications, machine learning, and machine vision. It operates within an industrial-grade temperature range of -45 to +85°C, which makes it suitable for environments with extreme conditions.

Although the Internet governance scene is typically quite active, this year presents meaningful opportunities to engage in ways that will have long-lasting effects. Unfortunately, not all these opportunities allow full multistakeholder participation, but effective collaboration can deliver positive results in defending the Internet.

KaOS 2024.05 is here almost three months after KaOS 2024.03 and ships with the latest and greatest KDE software, including the KDE Plasma 6.0.5 desktop environment, as well as the recently released KDE Gear 24.05 and KDE Frameworks 6.2 software suites, all built on the Qt 6.7.1 application development framework.

Dubbed as the world’s first credit-card-size high-performance RISC-V SBC from Milk-V, the Milk-V Mars board is powered by the StarFive JH7110 processor with an integrated 3D GPU. It is the ideal hardware platform for RISC-V developers and enthusiasts.

Armbian 24.5 is here almost two months after Armbian 24.2 and introduces support for new devices, including Orange Pi 5 Pro, Radxa ROCK 5 ITX, Allwinner T527 Avaota-A1, Radxa ZERO 3E, Radxa ZERO 3W, FriendlyElec CM3588, 4G Phytium Pi, Sakura Pi RK3308B, SK-AM68, TQMa8MPxL, and CoolPi CM5 EVB.

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.